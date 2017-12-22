HEAD-TO-HEAD: Dons hope to stifle familiar faces

Sentiment will be saved until after the game when MK Dons come up against two former clubmen at Rotherham on Saturday.

Former Dons assistant boss Richie Barker and former skipper Darren Potter now ply their trade at the New York Stadium, with the latter having played in excess of 250 games for Dons.

Robbie Neilson replaced Barker in charge of Dons last December after Karl Robinson's departure, while Potter was released by the Scot at the end of last season.

And the manager is wary of 'former player' syndrome.

"They'll be looking to show what they can do," said Neilson. "I think Darren has been suffering an Achilles problem, so we'll wait and see. Any player playing a former club will look to impress and do well."

Defender George Williams added: "I'm looking forward to seeing them, but come Saturday, it's a rivalry but it will be good to catch up with them after the game."

Rotherham head into Saturday's game with one win in their last nine league games - a similar record to Dons, who have one in 11.

Neilson added: "Winning-wise, it isn't great but we've drawn a lot of those games too. And that's disappointing because we've been in positions to see out games, win them and yet we haven't done that.

"We are pretty consistent in our draws, we're not win, lose, win, lose. We have to turn the wins into draws because it will make a massive difference to our season.

"Rotherham are still extremely strong after coming down from the Championship and have a huge budget so we know it will be tough for us. They've been a bit up and down like ourselves.

"Both clubs will be looking to use Christmas to springboard the season."