HEAD-TO-HEAD: Dons wary of a wounded Scunthorpe

Robbie Neilson says MK Dons need to be alert to a Scunthorpe side eager to bounce back after three consecutive defeats.

Graham Alexander's side won five straight in November, and took their undefeated run to 10 games before they lost to nearby Doncaster 3-0 in the FA Cup, sparking something of a collapse.

They were also knocked out of the Checkatrade Trophy, going down 2-1 to Leicester City U21s before losing to Walsall 1-0 last Saturday.

The Iron are fifth in League 1, and Neilson knows his side need to be alert to Scunthorpe's desire to get back to winning ways.

"I think they won five on the bounce, but have had a little stutter recently," said the Dons boss. "They'll be looking to get back to winning ways though. I know (manager) Graham Alexander well, he'll have them well organised. We were together in the Scotland setup a few times, and I've chatted to him too.

Robbie Neilson and Graham Alexander

"It's a tough place to go, they're a good team at home too."

LEAGUE 1 TABLE

Indeed Scunthorpe haven't lost at home in the league since October 7 in a 2-1 defeat to Wigan. And it will be tough for Dons, who haven't won away since September and their 2-0 win over Bury at Gigg Lane.

But while they are four without a win in the league - a slump which has seen Dons drop to 17th - defender Scott Golbourne feels Dons are close to clicking into high gear.

He said: "We're starting to put together some half decent performances, especially through the larger parts of games. Previously, it has taken us too long to get going.

"Now, we're getting to a point where we're relatively happy with performances but we aren't getting hte maximum amount of points from games and we're settling for draws.

"But I believe it will come and if you do the right things for long enough I generally believe if you do get the right results.

"Over the Christmas period, we'll push the performances and take full points where we can."

The last time the sides met at Glanford Park, Dons squandered a goal lead, taken by Kieran Agard's first half strike, when substitute Paddy Madden came off the bench to bag a second half brace for the Iron.