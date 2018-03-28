HEAD-TO-HEAD: Micciche doesn't care about Dons' Priestfield hoodoo

Their record is atrocious there, but Dan Micciche doesn't care about MK Dons' form when they travel to Gillingham.

Without a win in six trips to Kent, Micciche feels there can be little comparison to his side's chances of winning there on Thursday evening and other Dons teams playing there down the years.

FORM GUIDE: Gillingham vs MK Dons

"I don't care - it's in the past," Micciche said. "It's not of interest to me. Different context, different players, different situation.

"We're focused on what we do. Thursday is a new day. It will be difficult, no-one gives you three points, no-one gives you a point. It'll be like any other game. But if we get our game plan right, I trust the players to put on a performance."

Dean Lewington has featured in all of Dons' previous trips to Priestfield, and admitted he didn't realise the record there was so bad, saying: "I wasn't aware of it until just a few minutes ago. I don't know what it is about Gillingham but we'll go there confident.

"We're a new group - not many have played for MK Dons there. We go there full of confidence, and in a good place."

Dons head south having played four games in a row at Stadium MK, after their clash with Bradford earlier this month was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The home run though saw Dons win their first game since December 30 when they beat Rotherham 3-2, and backed it up by beating Bury 2-1 and then drawing 0-0 with Blackpool on Saturday. It means Micciche's men are now just a point inside the relegation zone, having seen the gap stretch as far as seven points.

Gillingham meanwhile have lost twice in their last three, but in contrast to Dons' home games, Steve Lovell's side haven't played at home since February 20. And their record at home is formidable, undefeated since Northampton claimed three points there back in October. They go into the game sat 13th in League 1.