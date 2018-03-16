HEAD-TO-HEAD: Micciche hopes to build on Dons' winning momentum

Dan Micciche hopes to spoil Ryan Lowe's return to Stadium MK by leading MK Dons to back-to-back victories.

Dons have only managed to string winning performances together twice this season, but the last time it happened was back in November - contributing to their slump down the League 1 table.

But winning 3-2 against Rotherham on Tuesday night not only gave Micciche his first win as Dons boss, but also restored faith in the club's chances of avoiding the drop to League 2.

Saturday's opponents Bury, led by former Dons striker Lowe, head to Stadium MK rock bottom of the table, but have enjoyed something of a rejuvenation under the Liverpudlian, with just two defeats in their last nine.

And Micciche is aware that Bury's league position is not something to take into account when the sides meet tomorrow.

"Regardless of where they are in the league, their form has picked up," he said. "We know Ryan Lowe from his time here, but like ours, their games have been tight. It is a big game, we know we have to be at our best to get a result.

Ryan Lowe in his MK Dons days

"Every game now will be the biggest of the season. There are no meaningless games now. Rotherham has gone, we can tick it off, but we're fully focused on Bury now, and it's the biggest game because it's the next one."

Dons win was a long time coming, having waited since December 30 for their last league victory. For defender Elliott Ward, he said it was longer in coming than he and his team-mates would have liked, but gives them something to build on as they head into the business end of the season.

He said: "Everyone plays to win, that's the thing about football. We know we need points. We can talk all day about wanting to win and getting the points, but if you don't you have to work harder and do better things and be better in every way.

"Getting three points always gives you a lift, but so did getting points at Rochdale and Fleetwood. The mood is good, you wouldn't think we are where we are. Everyone wants to achieve the same thing. We're taking it three points at a time.

"We won, and did well but it could have been more comfortable. There is still improvement and something we'll be looking to show on Saturday.

"Every game is huge now, it's game by game and Bury is just another team we have to play."

Lowe, 39, scored 12 goals in his one and only season at MK Dons back in 2012/13 before returning north to Tranmere Rovers the following year.

Now in his third stint at Gigg Lane though, Lowe took over as caretaker manager after Lee Clark was sacked back in October, but his replacement, Chris Lucketti, didn’t last long, getting his marching orders in January with Lowe put in charge until the end of the season.

The Shakers sit bottom of the pile in League 1, but have lost just two games in their last nine - a significant upturn since the arrival of Lowe at the helm.

Dons have the favourable record between the sides though, winning six of the 11 meetings, while Bury have won just twice. When the sides met in September, goals from Osman Sow and Ethan Ebanks-Landell saw Dons win 2-0 at Gigg Lane.