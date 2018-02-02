HEAD-TO-HEAD: Micciche seeks to Banks's his first win as Dons manager

Dan Micciche will be looking to continue MK Dons’ strong run of form at the Banks’s Stadium this weekend when they take on Walsall.

Dons are undefeated in their last three meetings against the Saddlers, and have lost only once in their last six visits there.

Their previous visit came on the final day of last season, with Robbie Neilson’s side comprehensively winning 4-1, thanks to goals from Robbie Muirhead, Ben Reeves, Stuart O’Keefe and Harvey Barnes.

Dons though head up the M6 in the League 1 relegation zone, three points adrift of Northampton, Blackpool and Saturday’s opponents.

The Saddlers too have suffered a slide down the table in recent weeks, leaving them 18th in the table, with Jon Whitney’s side have won just once in seven league outings, picking up four points from a possible 21.

Micciche though is not taking anything for granted, with his side having won just twice in 17.

"It's a big game, we're under no illusions," he said. "We know where their threats are, but we're MK Dons, we've got good players and I expect us to go there, put on a show for the supporters and get the three points.

"It's important, not for me, but for the club. I know how I want the club to look and prepare. Providing we get those things right, the points will come. I believe in our front players that it will come right and we'll turn the chances into goals."

Dons will be without Chuks Aneke as he serves out the second of his three match ban after being sent off against Northampton.