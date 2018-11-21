Healey a 'marked man' at MK Dons

Paul Tisdale has warned Rhys Healey he is a ‘marked man’ after his recent glowing performances.

The striker, on loan from Cardiff, takes his share of physicality, coming off with bumps and bruises for his efforts, and Tisdale has warned him to be watchful of defenders.

Since arriving at Stadium MK, Healey has made 15 appearances, netting six goals, and is part of Dons' current three-prong attack alongside Kieran Agard and Chuks Aneke, earning plaudits for his work-rate.

"He puts himself about, and the opposition put him about too," said Tisdale. "It's tough stuff, but he's a marked man. He now has to learn that's part of being a good forward player.

"You've got to know it is being aimed at you. He's coming off with battered ankles and shins but fortunately that's all it is."