Healey completes Huddersfield Town switch

After an indifferent spell at Watford, Healey has moved to another Championship side

Rhys Healey

Former MK Dons striker Rhys Healey has completed a move from Watford to Huddersfield Town.

The 29-year-old made 41 appearances at Stadium MK, where he scored 21 goals, including a brilliant run of six goals in seven matches in the 2019/20 season as Dons edged away from the relegation zone under Russell Martin.

Healey was sold to French side Toulouse in the summer of 2020, and helped them secure promotion to Ligue 1. While his third season was marred by injuries, the popular forward netted 40 goals in 77 appearances before making a move back to English shores with Watford.

However, after struggling for game time at Vicarage Road, with only two goals in nine appearances, he has completed a move to Huddersfield Town in their bid to escape the relegation scrap in the second-half of the season.

Terriers boss Darren Moore said: "I really like what Rhys brings to the teams he plays for. He’s a natural goal-scorer; he finds ways to score all different types of goals, and has done at every level throughout his career.

“He’s also a tireless worker and a clever player. As a defender myself in my playing days, he would be the kind of player that is a real pain to play against.