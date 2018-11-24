Healey is eager to move on from Stevenage defeat

Rhys Healey said Dons are eager to move on from only their second league defeat of the season after they went down 3-2 to Stevenage on Saturday.

The on-loan Cardiff striker scored a wonderful equaliser in the first half to cancel out Steve Seddon's opener, before Kieran Agard's second half header gave Dons on 67 minutes. But two goals in the final six minutes from Scott Cuthbert and Ben Kennedy saw Dons snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

While the defeat means Dons failed to regain top spot in League 2, Healey said the dressing room was keen to focus on Tuesday's home game against Morecambe and move on swiftly from the loss at the Lamex.

He said: “It happens in football, but we've got another game on Tuesday to make up for it. We're disappointed but we're not going to get our heads down, we'll concentrate on Tuesday and get it right.

“They basically shelled the ball up and it's disappointing we conceded late on. We'll go into the game on Tuesday with the same mentality we had today and we'll put it right.

“We've already put it to bed. We'll go back to the training ground and focus on Tuesday. We cannot focus on this defeat now, just the next game. Hopefully, we'll pick up the win against Morecambe.”