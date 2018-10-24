Healey's delight at improvised County goal

Rhys Healey's stunning winner against Notts County on Tuesday night may never have been had he stuck the the set-piece routine.

Healey netted in the 69th minute from a tight angle after a short corner routine to overturn a 1-0 deficit to a 2-1 victory, moving Dons into second spot in League 2.

The 23-year-old picked up the ball from Dean Lewington, spun the defender before firing at the near post, but said he was supposed to pick out Baily Cargill.

"I was supposed to lay it off to Baily but my touch took it the other way," he admitted. "I thought it was a good touch, but I thought I'd have a strike, hope for the best and I hit it in the perfect place and it went in!

"I could have had three or four on Saturday, I'm just happy I got one tonight and it was the winner. If I wasn't getting the chances, I'd be worried. As long as I'm in the right place, one, two, three more will go in the back of the net."

Dons win was their fifth in a row, but saw them come from behind for the first time under Paul Tisdale to take victory, and Healey said it showed the character of the squad to make it turn around after the half time interval.

He said: "The last four games, we hadn't been behind. Coming in at the break a goal behind was a test of our character and it showed a different side of our game. It showed we could dig deep and get those two vital goals.

"It's five games without a loss now, we're all digging in for each other and it's really good to be a part of. We'll keep going so it will be six, seven, eight on the bounce so I'm looking forward to it.