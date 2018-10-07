Healey will grow in confidence after Cheltenham goal

After missing two one-on-one opportunities, Rhys Healey got exactly what he deserved as he headed MK Dons into a 2-0 lead late on against Cheltenham, say his manager and team-mates.

The 23-year-old had to wait until the 84th minute to finally get his third goal in MK Dons colours, heading home George Williams' cross to make sure of the result in the eventual 3-0 win which moved the team into fourth spot in League 2.

But the goal was exactly what his performance deserved, said Williams, and will help put the earlier chances to rest.

He said: "Rhys has been brilliant since he came in. He works so hard, he's always running and the fans can see that. He's topped off a great performance with a goal, and the boys are really happy for him. He deserves it.

"I'm not a striker but I'm sure it's frustrating to miss chances. He stayed positive and took his chance well."

Manager Paul Tisdale echoed Williams' words, saying: "He would have been really disappointed to have come off without a goal. He had two or three one-on-one situations which he will be disappointed with, but the goal will do him a world of good.

"It was a really well-taken header, and it moves us on to next week confidently. In front of goal, it's all about confidence."