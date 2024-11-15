Healthy and regular conversations between Dons boss and club's owners

MK Dons owner Fahad Al Ghanim | Jane Russell

Past, present and future are regular topics of conversation between Lindsey and Al Ghanim

Boss Scott Lindsey said there is a healthy level of conversation between himself and MK Dons owner Fahad Al Ghanim.

The Kuwaiti national bought the club in the summer, but brought in head coach Lindsey within the first couple of months of his tenure following the departure of Mike Williamson to Carlisle in September.

After difficult ownership situations at former clubs Swindon Town and Crawley Town, Lindsey said he is building a good relationship with Al Ghanim, and speaks with the owner a few times a week to keep him in the loop with the workings of the first-team.

“I speak to Fahad every two or three days,” Lindsey said. “We speak about the games, on the phone and text messages, about how we see team selection, substitutes, we speak about the squad. It's good, we have good conversations.”

“I think it's important we have a relationship. I've got Neil (Hart, CEO) and Liam (Sweeting, Sporting Director) here too, who I work well with but it's important Fahad and I speak regularly, and that he understands what the team is going to look like on a Saturday, and why I'm doing it. It's healthy to have those conversations.

“We talk about what we want to do next week, in the present and moving forward in the longer term.”