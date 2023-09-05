Healthy competition is spurring on MK Dons’ goalkeeping union

Watch more videos on Shots!

There is healthy competition all over the pitch at MK Dons, and the goalkeeping department is no different.

Craig MacGillivray has had the number one spot in the side over Nathan Harness throughout the season - aside from the EFL Trophy win over Chelsea U21s last week - after both signed on the same June day earlier this summer.

Former team-mates at Charlton Athletic, the pair have already formed a good working relationship together in the goalkeeping union, alongside new coach Erbil Bozkurt.

That is not to say though that the competition for the number one spot isn’t fierce amongst the keepers, but both say the battle between them is a healthy one.

“It's good to have competition for places,” said MacGillivray. “It was nice for Nath to get 90 minutes and to get his bearings again in matches.

“It's a unique place on the pitch, and obviously there is a rivalry because everyone wants to play games, they want to be starting every week.

“But there's a special bond amongst goalkeepers and goalkeeper coaches. You all know what the role entails, it's a high pressure position and you're always there to support the other person if you're not selected.

“It's the same all over the pitch, we're all pushing each other, and we're all looking over our shoulders, making sure we perform every Saturday and Tuesday. And if you're not in the team, you're doing the best you can to apply yourself to get into the team.”

Harness’ only appearance so far has come in the EFL Trophy win over Chelsea U21s

Harness added: “Macca has done an excellent job so far, and we get on really well.