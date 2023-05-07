Heartbroken Jackson reacts to Dons’ relegation to League Two
Mark Jackson’s reaction to MK Dons’ relegation to League Two following the 0-0 draw with Burton Albion
Mark Jackson said his players were heartbroken after MK Dons’ goal-less draw with Burton Albion on Sunday saw them relegated to League Two.
Despite having 31 shots on goal, a yellow wall of Burton defence kept Dons at bay. And with Cambridge United’s win over Forest Green Rovers leapfrogging his side, Jackson said the devastation was felt by everyone.
“It's heartbreaking for everyone involved,” he said. “We are extremely down and gutted. Words can't describe how we feel at the moment. It's a really disappointing end to the season. We knew we had to come here and win the game.
“The players left everything on the pitch, I couldn't ask anything more of them. Ultimately we couldn't get it over the line.
“We had to take the game to Burton, we wanted to be offensive and forward, but there's a fine line between that and gung-ho, but we were solid at the back, and gave ourselves a platform. We asked the questions but we couldn't break through. Burton defended really well, they didn't give up.
“I feel for the fans, they really pushed us on. They've been great since I came in, they got right behind us today and pushed us until the very end.”