Hendry is back in contention for MK Dons after missing last six weeks

The frontman could make his return for MK Dons after training this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Callum Hendry could be back in contention to feature for MK Dons again after returning to training this week.

The 26-year-old summer signing from Salford City was been out of action since the 3-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in mid-September, and is yet to feature for Scott Lindsey since the head coach took over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot though returned to training and could feature in this weekend’s FA Cup first round clash, again against AFC Wimbledon.

“He's trained well this week, and will come into contention,” Lindsey confirmed. “I really like him, love his attitude around the place, he's a bit of a character and has a good manner about him. He looks like he's got a bit of aggression about him as well which I like, and I think is needed.”

There is bad news for Nico Lawrence and Tom Carroll though. Both missed the win at Grimsby Town on Saturday and look set to be side-lined for a lengthy spell.

Lindsey added: “They will be longer term ones, and I'm not sure when they will be back, but they will be longer term.”