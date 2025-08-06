Hendry linked with MK Dons exit as Scottish sides circle

The forward has been tipped with a move away

Striker Callum Hendry has been linked with a move away from MK Dons before the transfer window closes.

The 27-year-old netted Dons’ only goal in the 2-1 defeat to Stevenage in pre-season, and spoke openly about his intentions this season to make a marked improvement on his performances last term.

However, with boss Paul Warne signing four attackers during the window so far, Hendry has found himself down the pecking order at Stadium MK and he was left out of Dons’ opening day clash against Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Now, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Hendry has been told he can leave MK1, piquing the interest of a couple of Scottish sides - notably Hibernian and Motherwell. Hibs are known to be keen for more strength up front, with only two recognised strikers on their books as they look to balance domestic and European football.

Hendry spent much of his career north of the border, playing for St Johnstone, Brechin City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock having initially come through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers, where his dad Colin lifted the Premier League title in 1995.

He made 32 appearances for Dons last season after signing from Salford City, scoring three goals.