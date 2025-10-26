Hepburn-Murphy 'didn't gamble' on chance which would have put game to bed

The goal-scorer felt he should have had a second before half-time to put the game to bed

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy held his hands up to admit he did not gamble on a glorious chance to make it 2-0 in MK Dons’ defeat to Bromley on Saturday.

The 27-year-old bagged his fourth goal of the season when he diverted Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s cross after just five minutes at the CopperJax Community Stadium to give his side the lead. But he could have had a second shortly before half-time when Aaron Nemane was picked out in style by Mendez-Laing but by his own admission, did not throw himself at the chance as it passed him by.

Bromley would capitalise in the second-half with two goals in seven minutes from Deji Elerewe and Omar Sowunmi to snatch the game 2-1, ending Dons’ unbeaten away record under Paul Warne and deny them the chance of going top of League Two.

Speaking afterwards, Hepburn-Murphy was angry with himself for not being on the end of Nemane’s cross, which came not long after Will Collar came up just shy too.

He said: “We had a few chances in the first-half to make it 2-0 which just fizzed across the box. In other games, I’d like to think I’d get on the end of them but I just didn’t gamble on them.

“I just didn’t gamble. Aaron put in a brilliant ball from the right and you’d expect your number 9 to be on the end of it but I just didn’t get there. Will was about an inch away from tapping his chance in too.

“We could have put it to bed at half-time, been two or three up and made things easier for ourselves.”

Bromley remain unbeaten at home this season thanks to the win, and are the division’s top side when it comes to goals from set-pieces - something which Dons were plenty aware of heading into the game in south London, Hepburn-Murphy said.

He continued: “They’re a tough team to play against. They’re good at what they do, they’re good at home, they haven’t lost here. So we’re disappointed, especially being 1-0 up at half-time.

“They put you under pressure, they don’t waste time getting it up from the back to Cheek who is good at what he does. All week, we spoke about phases at set-pieces. Both of their goals came from second or third phases, and that’s why we came away with nothing.

“We just didn’t deal with it in the second-half, we didn’t take the pressure off ourselves, we didn’t put our foot on the ball and play as much as we’d like to.”

He added: “We won’t forget that we’ve just won four in a row. Of course we’re disappointed not to win another but we’re still up there in the table, the vibe is still high.

“Thankfully others have dropped points as well. A win would have taken us top but we’ll pick ourselves up and go again.”