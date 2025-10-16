Hepburn-Murphy feared repeat of hip injury after training ground blow

The attacker looked set for a long spell out but returned after just one game

The fourth goal against Bristol Rovers last Saturday made really made MK Dons head coach Paul Warne smile, not least because it came courtesy of a player he expected to be on the shelf for several weeks.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy finished off a move which featured all five of Dons’ late substitutes at the Memorial Stadium for his third of the season as he made his ‘return’ to the side, missing only one game with a hip injury.

Though he missed the 3-2 win over Gillingham seven days prior, the prognosis for the 27-year-old did not look good, with Warne anticipating the ex-Crawley Town man to be out for several weeks after becoming the latest player to suffer an injury.

“It was innocuous what happened to him, he just turned when he was in training,” Warne explained. “If I showed you, you’d think it was just a freak thing.

“Because he had a similar issue with the other hip in the past, he understandably feared the worst. When I speak to a player and they tell me it’s not good, it’s definitely not good. Usually, they’ll tell me they feel fine!

“He told us he was still in pain a few days afterwards as well, so I wasn’t expecting good news from the scan. When it came through and he was starting to feel more positive, we knew he’d be available for the game last Saturday.”

Hepburn-Murphy came on late in the day in Bristol, as did the likes of Nathan Thompson, Kane Thompson-Sommers, Dan Crowley and Jonathan Leko, all brought on after Laurence Maguire’s 83rd minute goal made it 2-0 and comfortable in the latter stages.

So when the quintet combined, it brought a smile to Warne’s face.

He said: “Virtually all five substitutes were involved in the goal as well. Nathan won the tackle, Dan picked it up, gave it to Kane who gave it to Leks, who crossed it perfectly for Rush to finish. Those are the goals that make you really smile.”