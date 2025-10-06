Hepburn-Murphy set to miss several weeks as Dons' injury woes continue

The 27-year-old joins an already big list of those in the treatment room

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy became the latest MK Dons first-teamer to go down injured, with the attacker set to miss several weeks as a result.

The injury crisis and player-shortage at Stadium MK appeared to be easing heading into Saturday’s clash with Gillingham, seeing the return of Jon Mellish and Luke Offord from suspension, while Nathan Thompson and Joe Tomlinson were named amongst the substitutes at Stadium MK.

But Hepburn-Murphy went down injured in training on Friday in the lead up to the game, while Scott Hogan, who had been called up to replace the former Crawley man in the starting line-up, withdrew in the warm-up citing his own injury problems.

Though waiting on news of a scan for Hepburn-Murphy, boss Paul Warne admitted he does not foresee the 27-year-old returning for around three or four weeks, adding to the already lengthy list of first team players on the sidelines.

“I can’t see him back for three or four weeks at best. It’s a real blow because he’s been really good for us,” Warne said. “Just before we went into training, he turned and he felt his hip. He’s still in pain today (Saturday) and we’d hoped he would wake up feeling better.

“To bring Scott in was a no-brainer, but that’s a real blow.”

The absences add to Warne’s injury list, with five recognised first-teamers out for long spells yet. Given the growing list too, the head coach said Dons are having to fight to remain in touch with the teams currently leading the way in League Two, despite climbing to sixth on Saturday.

Warne added: “I saw the lads not in the team, I was shaking hands with Kane Wilson, Aaron Collins, Scott Hogan, Gethin Jones - these are proper players who we want on the pitch.

“It’s a blow, but we have to stay in contact with the leading teams during this period. We’re asking more of our current 11, and wins like today do nothing but good.”