Hepburn-Murphy's fond memories alongside new MK Dons team-mate

The full-back has plenty of friends in the MK Dons dressing room

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forming a working relationship with Kane Wilson will not take Rushian Hepburn-Murphy long - he knows all too well how to get along with MK Dons’ latest signing.

The 25-year-old full-back made the switch from Derby County before the close of the transfer window last week, and made his Dons debut in the 3-2 defeat to Grimsby Town on Saturday. But he is no stranger to Stadium MK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, he featured in an important game for Hepburn-Murphy at MK1, for the scene of his hat-trick for Tranmere Rovers back in 2019. It was also the final game in the tenure of Paul Tisdale, who was sacked after the game, replaced by now-Rangers boss Russell Martin.

And after completing his move to Milton Keynes, Hepburn-Murphy was quick to remind his new team-mate of their fond memories together.

The attacker said: “I played with him at Tranmere a few years ago, and he played in the game (at Stadium MK) when I scored a hat-trick so we always talked about playing together again. He’s a top player, Kane. He’s had injuries but hopefully he is over them and an show everyone what he can do.”

Hepburn-Murphy is not the only one he knows either. Both Wilson and Jonathan Leko came through the youth system at West Brom, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing played alongside the full-back at Derby, while Aaron Collins shared a dressing room with him at Forest Green Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having only played a handful of minutes for Derby this season prior to his move, Wilson looked rusty in his first outing for Dons but was not the only one to look off-colour against Grimsby at the weekend.

And though it is not the start he would have wanted, Hepburn-Murphy knows the calibre of player Wilson is.

He continued: “Everyone appreciates the player Kane is, you don’t go and play as many games for Derby as he did for no reason. He’s obviously a good player, and we’re all delighted to have him onboard.”