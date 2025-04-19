"He's right up my street": Warne likes what he sees from MK Dons substitute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The head coach was impressed by some of his players after the 0-0 draw with Newport County on Good Friday

For Paul Warne, Good Friday’s game against Newport County was the first time he cast his eyes over some of his MK Dons squad, and he singled out a few of those names afterwards.

Jonathan Leko’s road to recovery continued as he came off the bench in the second-half, but gave an added injection to Dons’ attack in the latter stages despite not being able to create an opportunity to open the scoring.

While he is out of contract at the end of the season, Warne said Leko was the sort of player he wants to see more of at MK1.

“I thought Leko was ledge when he came on,” said the head coach. “He’s right up my street. Anyone who is brave enough to take the ball in positions, to run at people and wants to play is.”

The man he replaced also impressed Warne. Liam Kelly was jeered off the field last time he played at Stadium MK but gave a good account of himself playing in the hole behind the strikers.

Of Kelly, Warne added: “Kells started to cramp up a bit but he was really good getting between the lines and causing mayhem.”

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray had precious little to do in the way of making saves, but Warne felt the shot-stopper, making only his seventh appearance of the season, gave Dons a confidence at the back.

“I don’t think he had a great deal to do,” Warne said of MacGillivray. “He came for a cross and a free-kick, which I love. I like my goalkeepers to be brave.

“He was excellent, a real calming influence, and though he didn’t have a lot to do, but what he did do was spot on. I was really pleased with his performance.

“There are certain things you need in a successful team and having a really strong goalkeeper is essential.”