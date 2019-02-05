Hesketh and Walker show promise on Dons debuts

New signings Jake Hesketh and Stephen Walker made bright starts to life at MK Dons, despite the circumstances at Exeter on Saturday.

Both came off the bench in the 3-1 defeat, showing early signs of why Paul Tisdale was keen to bring the pair in on transfer deadline day.

Stephen Walker came off the bench against Exeter

Hesketh arrived on loan from Southampton, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Burton, while striker Walker joined from Middlesbrough.

“Jake came on when we were on top, and created,” said Tisdale.

“David Wheeler attacked those balls, and I can see a line there. We needed someone else attacking the ball with David.

“Stephen came on at the end, we gave him a chance – we had nothing to lose. But I wasn’t expecting much in that situation.”

Captain Dean Lewington continued: “The two new boys have come in and they have looked decent and lively, and are not to blame for what happened.

“Hopefully after a full week of training we can see where we can use them.”

The skipper added: "January is always an unsettling month with players wanting to leave, agents talking to the players and all that stuff going on around."