Hibs confirm signing of defender O'Hora

Warren O'Hora | Jane Russell

The defender will ply his trade in the Scottish Premiership next season

Defender Warren O’Hora has been confirmed a Hibernian player after leaving MK Dons.

The 25-year-old Irishman made 183 appearances in four seasons at Stadium MK after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020, initially on loan before making the move permanent in 2021.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, O’Hora was allowed to see pastures new, and he has signed a deal to join the Scottish Premiership side.

“I’m delighted to be here,” said O’Hora in his first interview with the club. “I couldn’t believe it when the call came to be honest.

“It was excitement and a small bit of disbelief that a club this size wanted to come and sign me.

“I came up and saw the facilities, the stadium was amazing, the city of Edinburgh is lovely; I was really taken aback by it. I couldn’t say no, it was a no brainer for me and my family. I am really happy and really looking forward to it.

“It’s a good time in my career to challenge myself against the good teams in this league.