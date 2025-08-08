Hibs defender Ekpiteta completes move to MK Dons

Marvin Ekpiteta | Getty Images

MK Dons have completed their eighth signing of the summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Marvin Ekpiteta is eager to get back to playing regular first-team football after completing his move from Hibs to MK Dons.

The 29-year-old centre-back suffered an injury after making the move from Blackpool to Edinburgh last summer, and found opportunities hard to come by on his return, with the Hibbies doing well in the Scottish Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Paul Warne’s ranks, the Englishman returns to the EFL eager to prove a point and to get another promotion of his CV.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m looking forward to the new challenge ahead,” he said. “It is an exciting thing to be a part of.

“I didn’t play as much as I’d have liked to last year, so this definitely offers me the chance to play regular football again and to be a part of a very good project.

“Every player wants to play at their best, and that’s where I want to get back to, doing my best for this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve played higher, I’ve played lower and I know what it takes to push on and up, to get us out of this league. I feel like I bring a lot of experience and some good qualities for the team.

“You see the signings the club is making, so it’s really positive so I’m happy to be on board.”

Ekpiteta comes into a squad already brimming with centre-backs, albeit with three of them sidelined through injury, and with five clean sheets in a row, knowing he will have to fight for his chance to play.

He continued: “You want to come to a team that is doing well, and I think they’ve kept five clean sheets in a row, that’s impressive, really really good so I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“Promotion is the aim. First things first, we have to win games and then more comes along with it.”