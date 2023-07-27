Higher level opponents offer specific challenges Alexander wants to see

Taking on opponents from a higher level will not teach MK Dons a lot about how to play in League Two next season, but ticks a number of boxes for Graham Alexander as he continues to prepare his side for the new campaign.

While the 5-1 scoreline against Championship side Coventry City highlighted the gulf in quality between the sides, Alexander admitted there were things he could have done in the game to counter the Sky Blues’ dominance, but those changes would not have been beneficial for his side’s preparation for life in the fourth tier.

Instead, he wanted to continue working on the things, he feels, will improve them when the season kicks off in ten days time away at Wrexham.

Dons will also lock horns with League One’s Northampton Town on Saturday in their final pre-season game, which will act as another ‘training session in match kit’ for Alexander’s men, with little emphasis on the result elements of play instead.

The head coach explained: “You learn a lot of things in games like this - you see the step up in physicality and intensity. Our target is the league, but if players want to progress in their careers, you have to see the type of athlete you have to become and overcome.

“Coventry, a few years ago, were in the same division we are now when Mark took over. They've had steady progress season on season, and that squad will have been together for so long. We're at the start of our journey.

“We'll look for that again on Saturday against Northampton. But we'll only take out of it what we can use in League Two.