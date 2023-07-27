News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus

Higher level opponents offer specific challenges Alexander wants to see

Graham Alexander explained what playing higher level opposition in pre-season offers his preparations

By Toby Lock
Published 27th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Taking on opponents from a higher level will not teach MK Dons a lot about how to play in League Two next season, but ticks a number of boxes for Graham Alexander as he continues to prepare his side for the new campaign.

While the 5-1 scoreline against Championship side Coventry City highlighted the gulf in quality between the sides, Alexander admitted there were things he could have done in the game to counter the Sky Blues’ dominance, but those changes would not have been beneficial for his side’s preparation for life in the fourth tier.

Instead, he wanted to continue working on the things, he feels, will improve them when the season kicks off in ten days time away at Wrexham.

Dons will also lock horns with League One’s Northampton Town on Saturday in their final pre-season game, which will act as another ‘training session in match kit’ for Alexander’s men, with little emphasis on the result elements of play instead.

Most Popular

The head coach explained: “You learn a lot of things in games like this - you see the step up in physicality and intensity. Our target is the league, but if players want to progress in their careers, you have to see the type of athlete you have to become and overcome.

“Coventry, a few years ago, were in the same division we are now when Mark took over. They've had steady progress season on season, and that squad will have been together for so long. We're at the start of our journey.

“We'll look for that again on Saturday against Northampton. But we'll only take out of it what we can use in League Two.

“It's no good us looking and analysing Coventry's shape and what they did because we won't face a team of that high quality, movement and strength. But we can't just overlook it, we have to look at where we can do better.”

Related topics:Graham AlexanderCoventry CityLeague TwoWrexham