HIRED: Dan Micciche named MK Dons manager

MK Dons have confirmed the appointment of Dan Micciche as their new manager.

Micciche was formerHead of Academy Coaching at Stadium MK until 2013 when he left to take up a job with the FA.

After a spell as England's U16s boss, he left the FA in December.

While it is his first job in first team management, Micciche will be assisted by the vastly experienced Keith Millen, and Dean Lewington will return to the Dons fold as a player-coach.

Making his name as a player at Brentford, Watford and Bristol City, Millen remained at the Robins after his playing career ended to join the coaching staff. After two spells are caretaker boss, he spent a year in charge at Ashton Gate before moving to Blackpool and then to Crystal Palace.

Three further spells as caretaker manager at Selhurst Park followed, before he left the club after the appointment of Sam Allardyce 12 months ago. He has sine been working with Tottenham's development squad.

Keith Millen

Chairman Pete Winkelman said: “Given the serious situation we currently find ourselves in, we carefully considered all the different options available to us and, in the end, selected Dan Micciche - someone who has already played a part in shaping the core values of Football Club; is one of the most exciting young coaches in the country; and shares our belief that Milton Keynes Dons can, one day, become a Premier League football club.

“Dan is a man with a plan and part of that plan is the introduction of Keith Millen into the management team, bringing to the Club a wealth of experience as a player, coach and manager, having worked at the very highest level with some of the best English managers in the game. He has also picked up important knowledge of Sky Bet League One following his recent work at Portsmouth.

“Finally, I’m really pleased to welcome back club captain and legend Dean Lewington, who will take on a newly-introduced role of player-coach. Dean’s commitment, experience and genuine passion for the Football Club will be invaluable to us as we look to turn our fortunes around and get back heading in the right direction.”