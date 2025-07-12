Hitchin Town 0-3 MK Dons: Collins' trio keeps Dons in control at the break
Get the latest from Top Field.
Hitchin Town vs MK Dons: LIVE
HALF TIME: Dons in control
A strong half of football from Dons, Collins with that hat-trick in the opening 12 minutes doing the damage, score-wise.
In terms of the game itself, they’ve been in total control, playing some incisive stuff, and at a quick tempo too.
45+4 mins: Over
Collins dusts himself off to take the free-kick, but it’s just over
45+4 mins: Free-kick
Collins with a brilliant turn on the edge of the box, he’s downed on the paint, free-kick
43 mins: Just over
The resultant free-kick is spun over by Mendez-Laing
42 mins: Booked
He’s been given the run-around for most of the half, but Stephen Gleeson leaves nothing out of that challenge on Luke Offord and goes into the book
40 mins: Big header
Mendez-Laing’s corner is powerfully met by Thompson, it’s off target though. He thinks he sould do better
38 mins: Hosts settling
Hitchin, after that disastrous start, have started to get the ball down themselves now and are seeing a bit more of the ball, but as yet, have barely breached half-way.
34 mins: Jones on the run
Overlapping Mendez-Laing, Gethin Jones gets on his bike up the right side, a neat skip past the defender nearly has him through but Kamara is quick to retrieve
32 mins: Nearly
Capitalistic from Mendez-Laing, nipping in ahead of Lewis Franklin getting to the byline before pulling it back, but Hitchin can clear.
Clear plan from Dons has been to get the ball into the mixer a lot and ask the questions we barely saw them ask last season
A hot one out there
27 mins: Ole!
Paul Warne doesn’t really like playing out from the back, so will he like Craig MacGillivray going a Cruyff turn in his six-yard box?
Probably not, but it got the Dons fans cheering
24 mins: Penalty appeal
Hepburn-Murphy is convinced of a handball in the box, so much so he stops to appeal to the referee, as so most of the Dons front line.
Nothing given from the man in the middle as we stop for a drinks break
23 mins: Just wide
The Dons front three are rotating all over the place, Mendez-Laing now on the left picks out Hepburn-Murphy through the middle but he heads wide
20 mins: Nearly a fourth
More high pressing from Dons, this time Hitchin just about get away with it as Hepburn-Murphy’s shot is well saved by Kamara, behind for a corner.
Mendez-Laing’s ball in, the keeper comes and claims it. An important couple of confidence builders for the Canaries stopper
The man of the (quarter of an) hour
14 mins: He's missed?!
Everything Aaron Collins has hit has pretty much gone in so far, so now he’s scuffed one wide, we’re all a bit shocked
12 mins: GOAL! Collins hat-trick
Oh it’s a stinker from the keeper, he’s caught in possession on the edge of the box, Collins nicks it off him and rolls the ball into the empty net!
A hat-trick for the striker after 12 minutes
11 mins: GOAL! Collins sends the keeper the wrong way
No mistakes from Collins, sends Tyrese Kamara the wrong way to double the lead
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.