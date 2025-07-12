Live

Hitchin Town 0-3 MK Dons: Collins' trio keeps Dons in control at the break

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 12th Jul 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 15:51 BST
MK Dons matchday live blogplaceholder image
MK Dons matchday live blog | JPI
MK Dons kick-off their pre-season campaign on these shores against Hitchin Town.

Get the latest from Top Field.

Hitchin Town vs MK Dons: LIVE

15:50 BST

HALF TIME: Dons in control

A strong half of football from Dons, Collins with that hat-trick in the opening 12 minutes doing the damage, score-wise.

In terms of the game itself, they’ve been in total control, playing some incisive stuff, and at a quick tempo too.

15:49 BST

45+4 mins: Over

Collins dusts himself off to take the free-kick, but it’s just over

15:48 BST

45+4 mins: Free-kick

Collins with a brilliant turn on the edge of the box, he’s downed on the paint, free-kick

15:43 BST

43 mins: Just over

The resultant free-kick is spun over by Mendez-Laing

15:42 BST

42 mins: Booked

He’s been given the run-around for most of the half, but Stephen Gleeson leaves nothing out of that challenge on Luke Offord and goes into the book

15:41 BST

40 mins: Big header

Mendez-Laing’s corner is powerfully met by Thompson, it’s off target though. He thinks he sould do better

15:39 BST

38 mins: Hosts settling

Hitchin, after that disastrous start, have started to get the ball down themselves now and are seeing a bit more of the ball, but as yet, have barely breached half-way.

15:35 BST

34 mins: Jones on the run

Overlapping Mendez-Laing, Gethin Jones gets on his bike up the right side, a neat skip past the defender nearly has him through but Kamara is quick to retrieve

15:33 BST

32 mins: Nearly

Capitalistic from Mendez-Laing, nipping in ahead of Lewis Franklin getting to the byline before pulling it back, but Hitchin can clear.

Clear plan from Dons has been to get the ball into the mixer a lot and ask the questions we barely saw them ask last season

15:30 BST

A hot one out there

Paul Warne gives his side instructions during the water breakplaceholder image
Paul Warne gives his side instructions during the water break | Jane Russell
15:29 BST

27 mins: Ole!

Paul Warne doesn’t really like playing out from the back, so will he like Craig MacGillivray going a Cruyff turn in his six-yard box?

Probably not, but it got the Dons fans cheering

15:24 BST

24 mins: Penalty appeal

Hepburn-Murphy is convinced of a handball in the box, so much so he stops to appeal to the referee, as so most of the Dons front line.

Nothing given from the man in the middle as we stop for a drinks break

15:24 BST

23 mins: Just wide

The Dons front three are rotating all over the place, Mendez-Laing now on the left picks out Hepburn-Murphy through the middle but he heads wide

15:21 BST

20 mins: Nearly a fourth

More high pressing from Dons, this time Hitchin just about get away with it as Hepburn-Murphy’s shot is well saved by Kamara, behind for a corner.

Mendez-Laing’s ball in, the keeper comes and claims it. An important couple of confidence builders for the Canaries stopper

15:17 BST

The man of the (quarter of an) hour

Aaron Collins made no mistake from the spot to convert his second of the day, bagging a hat-trick in 12 minutes against Hitchinplaceholder image
Aaron Collins made no mistake from the spot to convert his second of the day, bagging a hat-trick in 12 minutes against Hitchin | Jane Russell
15:15 BST

14 mins: He's missed?!

Everything Aaron Collins has hit has pretty much gone in so far, so now he’s scuffed one wide, we’re all a bit shocked

15:14 BSTUpdated 15:14 BST

12 mins: GOAL! Collins hat-trick

Oh it’s a stinker from the keeper, he’s caught in possession on the edge of the box, Collins nicks it off him and rolls the ball into the empty net!

A hat-trick for the striker after 12 minutes

15:11 BST

11 mins: GOAL! Collins sends the keeper the wrong way

No mistakes from Collins, sends Tyrese Kamara the wrong way to double the lead

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice