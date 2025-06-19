Hitman Collins completes move from Bolton to MK Dons

The striker’s move to MK Dons has been eagerly anticipated

The potential of MK Dons was the biggest lure for Aaron Collins after his move from Bolton Wanderers was confirmed on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old netted 19 goals for the Trotters last season, and becomes the fourth signing of the summer after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Collins’ former Bolton team-mate Gethin Jones.

The fee Dons are paying is believed to be, according to reports elsewhere, a new club record and covers the fee Bolton are understood to have paid Bristol Rovers for his services in 2023.

While the move sees Collins drop a division to join Dons, he insisted the club’s potential is what drew him to making the switch to MK1.

“I'm really looking forward to playing for MK Dons,” he said. “It's an unbelievable project with loads of potential. The club is definitely heading in the right direction, and I'm excited to be part of it

"I can't wait to work with Paul Warne, we get on really well and I'm sure he'll get the best out of me as a striker. He's a top manager at this level and shows the ambition of the owners.

"I feel refreshed and ready to go ahead of the new season. I'm really looking forward to meeting the lads, getting out on the grass, and pushing for the promotion the club deserves."

Head coach Paul Warne had been keen to sign the striker a couple of years ago, but Bolton pipped his Derby County team to the man then from Bristol Rovers.

On landing his man, Warne said: “Aaron is a naturally gifted footballer with bags of ability, especially in front of goal. He's a very versatile player and will add a massive goal threat for us across the front line.

“He's the kind of person I love working with. When we met, we got on really well, his enthusiasm is infectious. He just wants to enjoy his football and play with a smile on his face, those are the types of players I want to be working with on a daily basis.

“I'm delighted to have him with us next season; he'll immediately add quality and competition to the squad, and I know Richie (Barker) and Darren (Potter) will give him all the tools he needs to succeed.”