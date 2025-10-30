Hogan and Collins 'yet to get going' for MK Dons this season

The strikers have managed less than 400 minutes on the pitch combined so far this season

It has not been the start to the season either Scott Hogan and Aaron Collins expected, anticipated nor wanted as the wait goes on for their returns to action.

Between them, they have amassed just 396 minutes on the field for MK Dons since the season kicked-off in August, and neither have featured on the pitch at the same time.

Both have been struck a litany of injury problems, heavily restricting not only their time on the pitch but their availability to even feature in Paul Warne’s plans.

For Hogan, 33, his injury woes began back in April when he limped out of the 0-0 draw with Grimsby. Since then, he has had fits and starts on his comeback, making seven appearances this season. But after scoring away at Shrewsbury, an injury in the warm-up against Gillingham has seen him sidelined ever since.

Collins meanwhile was one of Dons’ big ticket purchases in the summer, brought in from Bolton after being the Trotters’ top-scorer last season. But he has managed just 117 minutes on the field in the league this season, after breaking his arm in the season opener, and then suffering a hamstring pull on his return in September.

“We’re lucky that Pato, Natty and Rush have been leading the line,” said Warne of the injured duo. “We’ve got options up top, even more so when everyone is fit. I look forward to having bigger problems in the forthcoming weeks.

“Scott has been really unlucky. His season hasn’t really got going yet, much like Aaron Collins. He trains really well, he looks after himself amazingly well, but he’s frustrated. He got into the team at Shrewsbury, and then he broke down in the warm-up against Gillingham.”

On Collins, Warne added: “He was running today, he has done a lot of work with the conditioners, so he should be in full training again on Monday. That doesn’t mean he’ll be available next Saturday (against Barnet), he might have an unbelievable week and things will need to go his way but he will be joining back in again.”