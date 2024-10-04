Hogan wants to play with a smile on his face again after signing for MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The striker has been a free agent since leaving Birmingham City in the summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Scott Hogan wants to play with a smile on his face again after agreeing a deal with MK Dons.

The 32-year-old has been out of contract since the summer when he was released by Birmingham City at the end of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boasting more than 150 career goals, predominantly in the Championship, Hogan adds to the numbers up front in Scott Lindsey’s side as he drops two divisions to ply his trade in League Two.

Having struggled for regular game time at St Andrews for the last 18 months, Hogan said he is keen to enjoy playing football again, not just for himself but his family too.

“I want to get back playing regularly, which I've not been able to do for the last 18 months. I want my daughter to come down and watch me, which she hasn't been able to do a lot either. She wants to see her dad playing and smiling, and that was a big thing for me. It has given me the hunger to play again.

“It's a difficult time because I was out of contract, and it had to be something really exciting to entice me back, and what I was sold by the club, this is going to be a really good place to be, and an exciting project to be a part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are where we are at the moment but the plan is not to be here for much longer, and hopefully I can come and help. As you get older, you want things to excite you in football, and this really did.

“I'll run, I'll chase and I like to think I can get on the end of things people might not expect. I just want to score, smile and hopefully it coincides with the club playing well. If you can put the ball in the net, that's a massive bonus to any team.”

No stranger to promotion from the division, having gone up with Rochdale early in his career, Hogan hopes he can repeat the feat in Milton Keynes, adding: “We want to get out of the division. It's a tough league, I played in it for Rochdale many years ago, but I got promoted out of it.

“I know the standard is a lot higher now, but you have to aim to get out of this league. That has to be the aim.”