Hogg joins Dons as Manning’s number two

Chris Hogg with Liam Manning

Chris Hogg has joined MK Dons to team up with his former Ipswich Town team-mate Liam Manning in the technical area.

Hogg and Manning were players at Ipswich Town together in the early 2000s, and rekindle their relationship as Hogg agreed terms to become assistant head coach at Stadium MK.

He leaves his job as Newcastle United’s U23s coach to take up the role.

“I am delighted to join such a fantastic football club and to work with Liam as well,” said Hogg.

“Me and Liam were in the same youth team at Ipswich – although that was some time ago now! We share the same vision and belief in how we want to do things, on and off the pitch, and he is somebody I am excited to work with.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge here. I spent a lot of time watching MK Dons last season as an outsider – this is a young and exciting squad, full of players with real potential.

“The togetherness and spirit within the group is clearly already and that is something me and Liam will look to continue developing.”

Hogg left Ipswich in 2005, six months earlier than Manning, for Hibernian in Scotland. There, he made 173 appearances in seven seasons before leaving for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Retiring in 2015, he returned to Portman Road to take up a post in Ipswich’s academy before moving to the north east last year.

Head Coach Manning said: “I am very excited and pleased that Chris has accepted the opportunity to join me at MK Dons.

“Me and Chris go back a long way and we sat down and spoke about our coaching journeys when he finished his playing career and our values aligned perfectly, both in terms of football and on a human level.