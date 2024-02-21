News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Hollywood actor praises 'beautiful' Milton Keynes location

The American actor and writer tuned in to watch MK Dons take on Wrexham in League Two
By Toby Lock
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
Rob McElhennyRob McElhenny
Rob McElhenny

Star of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Rob McElhenney piled praise on Stadium MK on Tuesday as he watched his Wrexham side in action from USA last night.

The Hollywood actor and part owner of the Welsh League Two side, with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, watched remotely as his side took on MK Dons at MK1 on Tuesday night.

Taking to social media before kick-off last night, McElhenney called the 30,500 seater Stadium MK 'beautiful' but also hoped the Red Dragons would deal a blow to Mike Williamson's promotion aspirations, after Dons were 5-3 winners in the reverse fixture in Wales back in August.

And while Wrexham did not break Dons' hearts, he was in for a treat with a fiery 1-1 draw between the two promotion chasing sides in a game laced with controversial moments and red cards.

Related topics:HollywoodWrexhamRyan ReynoldsStadium MKSocial mediaPromotionMike WilliamsonWales