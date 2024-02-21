Hollywood actor praises 'beautiful' Milton Keynes location

Rob McElhenny

Star of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Rob McElhenney piled praise on Stadium MK on Tuesday as he watched his Wrexham side in action from USA last night.

The Hollywood actor and part owner of the Welsh League Two side, with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, watched remotely as his side took on MK Dons at MK1 on Tuesday night.

Taking to social media before kick-off last night, McElhenney called the 30,500 seater Stadium MK 'beautiful' but also hoped the Red Dragons would deal a blow to Mike Williamson's promotion aspirations, after Dons were 5-3 winners in the reverse fixture in Wales back in August.