Home comforts are not to blame for Dons' drastic form at Stadium MK

MK Dons have won just one game all season at Stadium MK

The comfort of playing at Stadium MK is not a contributing factor of MK Dons’ recent slump on home soil, according to Paul Warne.

Unlike most other clubs in the footballing pyramid, the stadium at MK1 is the headquarters for the first-team. While other clubs predominantly are housed at a training ground, Dons’ 21-year saga in trying to establish a home away from home means they meet, eat and convene at Stadium MK.

Spending every day there, the players can move comfortably around the confines of the stadium, but those home comforts and familiar surrounds have hardly helped them recently, losing four straight games on home turf, winning only once since Warne took over as head coach back in April.

Despite picking up only four points from 15, there are seven other teams with worse home records.

Dons’ seeming ease and solace of being at Stadium MK though is not an excuse for their dismal home showings though, according to Warne.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Accrington, he said: “If it were the case (that we are too comfortable), no other Dons teams would have won games here, or got promoted because they had the same thing. I wouldn’t use that as an excuse.

“I don’t want it to be the elephant in the room, we’ve been poor at home, our fans have not seen the best of our team apart from maybe one game here. I’m not arrogant, I don’t think we’re the best team in the league at the moment, but we had shown some positive signs.

“Sometimes football comes down to nuances, tactics or brilliant set-pieces, or sometimes it comes down to good old-fashioned effort and tackling. That’s what let us down (against Accrington).”

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing admitted he is at a loss as to why Dons’ form away is so much better than at MK1, but he said they must be more in line with one another if they are to stand a chance of being at the top end of the table this season.

“Your home form is meant to be much better, if you’re good at home, you’ve always got a chance,” he said. “Ours is the other way around for some reason. That’s something we need to turn around. If we can make this place a fortress, with our away form we’ve got a right chance. I couldn’t tell you why it is, but we have to turn it around.

“Opposition teams come here, see a lovely stadium, it might be different to where they play every week. But I’ve always had tough games here, it’s a big pitch and it makes it harder. (Form here) is letting us down.”