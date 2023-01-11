Home form will be essential in helping Dons avoid the drop

With three games on home soil this month, MK Dons’ head coach Mark Jackson wants to make Stadium MK a place teams fear again.

Dons have won just twice at home in League One this season, and after winning in his first match in charge on Boxing Day against Forest Green Rovers, Jackson is eager to make MK1 a fortress.

Advertisement

They begin this Saturday taking on Lincoln City, before playing Shrewsbury Town on January 24 and Exeter City on January 28.

Wins at home will be essential if Dons are to escape the League One relegation zone, and Jackson hopes the home comforts of Stadium MK will provide.

“We started with a win against Forest Green,” he said. “It wasn’t an ideal performance that day but we got three points which was important. Hopefully, we can build up that mentality going forward.

“We have to stop with the ‘this has been the story of our season’ mentality. We have to set our own vision for the second part of the season.

Advertisement