Home-town hero Wilbraham bags hat-trick for non-league Knutsford

Aaron Wilbraham

The striker has a lengthy list of career achievements now

Ex-MK Dons striker Aaron Wilbraham came out of retirement to find the back of the net for his home-town club.

The 44-year-old pulled on the jersey of home-town club Knutsford FC, playing in Cheshire League 1 - the 12th tier of English football- and scored a hat-trick on his return to the pitch in an emphatic 7-0 win over Cheadle Heath Nomads Reserves on Saturday. WATCH ONE OF HIS GOALS HERE

His trio, should he count them in his official career statistics, would also see him tick over the 150 mark.

Wilbraham scored 57 times for Dons in his 207 appearances for the club, and despite leaving in 2011, remains one of the club’s all-time leading goal scorers.

Following his departure from Stadium MK, Wilbraham helped Norwich City and Crystal Palace secure promotion to the Premier League, ensured Bolton Wanderers avoided relegation to League One in a dramatic final day, before joining Rochdale where he hung up his boots. Most recently, he was seen on the coaching staff at Shrewsbury.