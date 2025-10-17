Home win over Crewe would end talk of Dons' poor Stadium MK form

Paul Warne looked ahead to Saturday’s game with Crewe Alexandra at Stadium MK

A win on Saturday over Crewe Alexandra will go a long way in turning around MK Dons’ home form, something they will need if they are to fight for automatic promotion this season.

With the 13th best home form in the division this season, picking up only seven points from a possible 18, Dons have accrued less than half the points of Walsall - the Saddlers have won five of their six at home - who currently set the pace in League Two.

Dons though were winners last time out at Stadium MK when they beat Gillingham 3-2 at MK1, only their second win of the campaign on home soil. Sandwiched between away wins at Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers, which have helped Dons to the best away record in the division thus far, Warne recognises a win over Crewe this Saturday (October 18) will help further put to bed talk of their home form.

“Winning three on the spin anytime in the season will always make a difference to where you are,” he said with his side climbing into fourth spot last weekend. “We’re trying to get into the top three and home form is an essential part of that.

“I don’t feel like it’s such a conversation now we’ve beaten Gillingham, but the way of the world is that if we lose and then win our next away game, it will be again. I still think there’s a lot more for us to give.”

Lee Bell’s Crewe side head to Milton Keynes with three wins and three defeats in their last six games, with a handy 2-0 win over Liverpool U21s in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday night the latest.

Looking for their first win in the new city since 2021, Warne said: “They’re a good side, historically they’ve always been a good side to play against, and have produced some really good athletes who can handle the ball.

“They’re normally a young side so have a real energy, and they won’t come here with any fear. They’ll want to play football, it’s a big pitch here so we will have to be at our best to get anything from the game.

“I’ve watched their last few games, and like anybody they have their faults, as do we. Our job is to try and exploit theirs better than they do ours.”