Honest assessment from Cheltenham goal-scorer after defeat to Dons

Cheltenham skipper Will Boyle netted late on as consolation for the travelling Robins as they went down 3-1 to MK Dons.

Will Boyle felt MK Dons looked comfortable throughout their 3-1 win over his Cheltenham Town side on Tuesday night.

Troy Parrott opened the scoring on 26 minutes with his first goal since October, but Mo Eisa’s goal two minutes later gave Dons a comfortable advantage heading into half-time.

Though the Robins rallied in the second period and had more of the ball, they barely troubled Jamie Cumming in the Dons net, so when Parrott added a third for the hosts with five minutes to go it put the result beyond doubt.

Boyle though netted a consolation goal in the last minute but admitted Dons never looked out of control.

“I felt they were comfortable throughout,” he said. “The first half they dominated though they didn't create massive amounts, but conceding that goal straight after the first is massively disappointing because it left us with an uphill task.

"It was a strange game, it felt quite flat throughout."

Read More Dons not at their best but Manning pleased with win

Manager Michael Duff added: “We played a good team tonight. We were too passive in the first half. We changed that for the second half and had a go but they've taken 26 points from 30, so they're a good team.

“Owen (Evans, Cheltenham keeper) hasn't had to make a load of saves, we've had as many shots as them. I'm not saying we deserved to win the game by any means, but sometimes you have to lick your wounds and move on.