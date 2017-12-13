Hope sends Dons through to FA Youth Cup fourth round

A Tommy Hope goal three minutes from time saw MK Dons U18s reach the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup for the very first time on Tuesday night.

Centre back Hope scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute as Edu Rubio’s side saw off Cardiff City at Stadium MK, setting up an away clash against Colchester United of Crewe Alexandra in the next round.

Hope’s wonder-strike - a superb half volley which went in via the crossbar - was a welcome reward for the youngster, who admitted he didn’t fancy the prospect of extra time.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I saw it ricochet off their player and I thought ‘why not?!’

“Extra time was looking a bit long, and my legs were getting a bit heavy so it had to go in one way or another!”

Coach Rubio added: “Today was all about game management, and we managed it really well.

“We’ve managed to stay in the game until the very last minute, and we were clinical.”