Houghton's delight at 'scuffed' Carlisle goal

Jordan Houghton said even he was surprised to score the opener against Carlisle United on Saturday.

Houghton's second of the season came just five minutes into the second half, a low drilled effort which bobbled past keeper Adam Collin - but the 23-year-old felt he scuffed his strike and was pleasantly surprised it went in.

He said: "I thought I'd shanked it a bit and it took so many bobbles, the keeper must've misread it. I'll take them any way they go in. I've averaged one goal a season everywhere I've gone so it was nice to get a second!

"Most importantly, we dug in, played nice football. It was frustrating in the first half, but I think a lot of games, especially here, will see teams sitting back hitting us on the counter. Tis has told us to be patient, wait until the hour mark to make sure we're still in the game. We just have to be patient. Today was an important three points."

With Dons now seven points top three spots sitting atop League 2, Houghton said no-one is mentioning promotion in the dressing room.

He said: "I think Tis says the same thing every time – it's the next game we need to concentrate on. Danny Butterfield said we don't celebrate until May and we know we're up. That's the end goal, promotion, but there's still such a long way to go. A lot can be won, but a lot can be lost too."