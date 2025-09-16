How a young MK Dons side could look taking on West Ham U21s

The Vertu Trophy offers Paul Warne the opportunity to rest his first-team regulars and giving some of his second-strong game time, while blooding some youngsters when they take on the young Irons at Stadium MK.

Competition rules state Dons must still play five ‘senior’ players, who have made upwards of 40 senior appearances or have played in the previous league game, meaning Warne must still pick a handful of more experienced heads in his team.

One of those is likely to be Jon Mellish, who is currently serving a three-match ban in League Two, but is eligible to play in the competition.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up this evening.