It will be another lengthy season for MK Dons supporters next term | Jane Russell

How far MK Dons fans will have to travel to watch their team next season

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Get ready to rack up the miles and thank the designated driver, because the stats are in.

With Oldham Athletic confirming their spot in League Two next season after a three year absence, MK Dons’ road-map is confirmed. And there is good news!

Losing Morecambe and Carlisle United to the National League, replaced by the likes of Cambridge United and Barnet, has meant Dons fans will actually cover 312 fewer miles to and from the 23 away games in the fourth tier.

For a third season, the longest journey of the season will be the 242 miles to Holker Street - the home of Barrow - where Dons are still seeking their first victory, while coming in 200 miles closer is The Hive where Barnet play.

Coming in at 5,612 miles, Dons fans will effectively cover the ground it would take to drive to Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar. Dons owner Fahad Al Ghanim could almost drive to and from his Kuwaiti home too, with Kuwait City ‘only’ 3,715 miles away.

186 miles

1. Accrington Stanley

186 miles Photo: PETER POWELL

43 miles

2. Barnet

43 miles Photo: Jack Thomas

242 miles

3. Barrow

242 miles | Getty Images

107 miles

4. Bristol Rovers

107 miles Photo: Getty Images

