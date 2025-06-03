How far MK Dons fans will have to travel to watch their team next season

With Oldham Athletic confirming their spot in League Two next season after a three year absence, MK Dons’ road-map is confirmed. And there is good news!

Losing Morecambe and Carlisle United to the National League, replaced by the likes of Cambridge United and Barnet, has meant Dons fans will actually cover 312 fewer miles to and from the 23 away games in the fourth tier.

For a third season, the longest journey of the season will be the 242 miles to Holker Street - the home of Barrow - where Dons are still seeking their first victory, while coming in 200 miles closer is The Hive where Barnet play.