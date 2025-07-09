How many goals Collins will have to score to be the League Two top scorer

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:45 BST

Confidence is flowing through MK Dons’ summer signing Aaron Collins, with his sights firmly set on promotion and the League Two golden boot next season.

But what will it take from the 28-yer-old to achieve the feat?

Last season’s top scorer was Bromley’s Michael Cheek, who despite netting an impressive 25 times, was in fact the lowest tally to top the charts since 2014/15 when Portsmouth’s Matt Tubbs finished with 21 to his name.

Based on the mean average of last 13 years in the division, Collins will need to score 26.5 goals in order to finish top of the scoring charts - five more than he netted for Bolton Wanderers in League One last season.

Take a look back at the previous top-scorers in the division.

The MK Dons striker has set his sights high, aiming for the League Two golden boot next season

Can Aaron Collins top the charts?

The MK Dons striker has set his sights high, aiming for the League Two golden boot next season | Getty Images

25 goals (Bromley)

2. 2024/25 - Michael Cheek

25 goals (Bromley) | Getty Images

28 goals (Notts County)

3. 2023/24: Macaulay Longstaff

28 goals (Notts County) | Getty Images

28 goals (Bradford City)

4. 2023/23: Andy Cook

28 goals (Bradford City) | Getty Images

