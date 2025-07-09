How many goals Collins will have to score to be the League Two top scorer

But what will it take from the 28-yer-old to achieve the feat?

Last season’s top scorer was Bromley’s Michael Cheek, who despite netting an impressive 25 times, was in fact the lowest tally to top the charts since 2014/15 when Portsmouth’s Matt Tubbs finished with 21 to his name.

Based on the mean average of last 13 years in the division, Collins will need to score 26.5 goals in order to finish top of the scoring charts - five more than he netted for Bolton Wanderers in League One last season.

Take a look back at the previous top-scorers in the division.