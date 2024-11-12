How MK Dons can qualify for the next round of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy

Bristol Street Motors Trophy | Andrew Fosker / Shutterstock

Previewing MK Dons’ final Bristol Street Motors Trophy group game against Leyton Orient (kick-off 7pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You could be forgiven for taking extensive to Stadium MK this evening to work out all the connotations for MK Dons to qualify from Bristol Street Motors Trophy Southern Group E.

As things stand, both Arsenal U21s and Colchester sit in the qualifying positions, both with four points and a +1 goal difference from their first two games. Dons and Leyton Orient, who face each other tonight, both have two points and a -1 goal difference. It means a win for either side at MK1 would see them progress into the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Arsenal and Colchester draw though, Dons would need to win 3-0 to overturn the goal-difference.

If the Gunners or the U’s win by three goals though, and Dons draw after 90 minutes but pick up the bonus point from their penalty shoot-out, that would be enough to see Scott Lindsey’s side through.

Dons lost their opening game in the competition to Danny Cowley’s Colchester 2-1 in a game which turned out to be Mike Williamson’s last in charge before he departed for Carlisle United. They would go on to draw 2-2 with Arsenal U21s last time out, but Craig MacGillivray’s heroics from the spot, saving three penalties, would secure the bonus point for Dons.

Leyton Orient meanwhile were beaten 2-1 by the Arsenal youngsters before beating Colchester on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Brisbane Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two wins and two penalty shoot-out triumphs in their last 10 matches heading into tonight’s game, Orient are currently sat 20th in League One, but comfortably saw off Blackpool 3-0 on Saturday to climb out of the bottom four.

Referee Thomas Parsons takes charge of the game, his 12th of the season. Flashing 47 yellows and two reds so far, Parsons has also awarded three penalties this term. In his three previous games in charge of Dons, they have won one, drawn one and lost one - the most recent of those trio coming at the end of last season in the 4-4 draw with Sutton United on the final day.

Declan O'Shea and David Nicholson will run the lines with Fourth Official Andy Bennett.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 27/20 to win the game, with Orient at 8/5 and 23/10 the draw.