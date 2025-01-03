How MK Dons could line-up against Salford City

How MK Dons could line-up to face Salford CityHow MK Dons could line-up to face Salford City
By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:34 GMT

MK Dons will look to make it two wins in a row to start 2025 by ending Salford City’s current streak.

Scott Lindsey will be without Kane Thompson-Sommers and Laurence Maguire, who both picked up injuries in games over Christmas, but Callum Hendry and Ellis Harrison were both handed their first starts under the head coach on New Year’s Day.

Joe White, who has netted his last two, limped out against Chesterfield but looks set to keep his spot, while Connor Lemonheigh-Evans came off the bench but got stitches in two separate wounds for his efforts in the 2-1 win. READ MORE HERE

Here’s how we think MK Dons could take to the field.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

#17 Luke Offord

2. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#26 Nico Lawrence

3. Centre back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

#5 Sam Sherring

4. Centre back

#5 Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

