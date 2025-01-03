How MK Dons could line-up against Salford City

Scott Lindsey will be without Kane Thompson-Sommers and Laurence Maguire, who both picked up injuries in games over Christmas, but Callum Hendry and Ellis Harrison were both handed their first starts under the head coach on New Year’s Day.

Joe White, who has netted his last two, limped out against Chesterfield but looks set to keep his spot, while Connor Lemonheigh-Evans came off the bench but got stitches in two separate wounds for his efforts in the 2-1 win.