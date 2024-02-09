How MK Dons could line-up to face Accrington Stanley

With injuries sweeping through the MK Dons ranks, Mike Williamson may have his hands tied when it comes to team selection for Saturday's game against Accrington Stanley.

Top-scorer Max Dean will miss the next few weeks through injury, while Ellis Harrison is facing a race against time to be fit in time for the game after limping out against Barrow on Saturday. Stephen Wearne also suffered an injury in training, keeping him out of the trip to Holker Street last week, while Matt Dennis and Jack Tucker are also understood to be a little way from making their returns.

Emre Tezgel is the only recognised and fit striker on the books, but the 18-year-old is yet to make his full senior debut, having come on as a substitute against Barrow. There was also a minor switch to things in Cumbria with Joe Tomlinson and Daniel Harvie crossing over flanks, but may return to their 'recognised' sides back at Stadium MK.