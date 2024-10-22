How MK Dons could line-up to face Accrington Stanley

After picking up a comfortable 3-1 win over Morecambe on Saturday, Scott Lindsey sounded set on changing as little as possible in a bid to pick up his first home win since taking up the reins.

“At the moment, having won at the weekend, we won't want to change too much,” he said. “To the boys in the squad who aren't playing much at the moment, my message is to be ready, because in a minute, you never know. Football has a funny habit of making changes, being unpredictable, so just be ready.

“There is a long way to go, there are a lot of games to play, and they will get their time. when they do, I'm hopeful they'll make their moments count and stay in the team.”

Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field this evening.