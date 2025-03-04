How MK Dons could line-up to face Accrington StanleyHow MK Dons could line-up to face Accrington Stanley
How MK Dons could line-up to face Accrington Stanley

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:30 BST

Ben Gladwin will take charge of his first game as MK Dons head coach this evening against Accrington Stanley.

With barely an hour on the training ground with the players since taking over from Scott Lindsey, the side is likely to have a familiar feel to it heading up to the Wham Stadium.

Jay Williams is back from his two match ban and is set to go straight back into the centre of the park, though Callum Hendry’s stoppage time red card in the defeat to Colchester United on Saturday sees him suspended.

Here’s how we think MK Dons will line-up this evening in Lancashire.

#1 Connal Trueman

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

#35 Charlie Waller

2. Centre back

#35 Charlie Waller | Jane Russell

#17 Luke Offord

3. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#26 Nico Lawrence

4. Centre back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

