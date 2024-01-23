How MK Dons could line-up to face AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK

There could be changes to the side this evening when MK Dons take on AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK.

Dean Lewington is likely to return after he was left out of the defeat against Morecambe on Saturday, coming off the bench to replace returning Daniel Harvie in the latter stages. The Scot though could keep his place, with his experience of the rivalry, but may move out to the left-flank after starting at centre back at the weekend.