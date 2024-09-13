How MK Dons could line-up to face AFC Wimbledon on derby day

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 13th Sep 2024, 12:43 BST

Mike Williamson kept his cards close to his chest with regards to injury news in the MK Dons camp ahead of tomorrow’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

The head coach admitted there are a few late injury checks to be carried out today (Friday) before the side make the trip to south London, but would not be drawn on names of those in potential jeopardy.

Laurence Maguire took a blow in the win over Walsall last week and had to limp out, as did Aaron Nemane but both are thought to be in contention to make the trip, meaning that while the head coach has concerns, he could name an unchanged side to face their rivals.

“I won’t name names but we’ve got a few late injury concern and we’ll see how today goes,” he said. “We’ve got a few things going on and a few plates spinning in the background but we have good strength in depth in the squad.

“Sometimes that’s the nature of the game, things happen like that. We want all our players available, but the lads on the bench could get their opportunity to step up.”

MK Dons look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this season

MK Dons look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this season

#1 Tom McGill

Centre back

#1 Tom McGill

#17 Luke Offord

Centre back

#17 Luke Offord

#23 Laurence Maguire

Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire

