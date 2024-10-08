How MK Dons could line-up to face Arsenal U21s

How MK Dons could line-up to face Arsenal U21sHow MK Dons could line-up to face Arsenal U21s
By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:23 BST

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey is ready to cast his eye over some of his lesser used players tonight when they take on Arsenal U21s.

Taking on the young Gunners at Stadium MK in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, Lindsey said he is eager to give minutes to those who have not featured much of late, or at all in his opening three games in charge.

Striker Scott Hogan could feature after signing as a free agent on Friday, while defender Sam Sherring is understood to be close to making his comeback after missing the last six weeks through injury.

It is also a chance for Lindsey to give minutes to the youngsters in the fold.

“It gives me the opportunity to run my eyes over players I've not seen yet - that's important for me and them,” said Lindsey. “There are players coming back from injury as well, so we've earmarked them for minutes as well.

“We've got a big squad, but we want to include some of the younger boys from the academy as well. I like to make sure we've got young players in the first-team because it's good for their development. These games are the ideal opportunity for that to happen.”

Here’s our prediction for how Dons could take to the field tonight.

#12 Nathan Harness

1. Goalkeeper

#12 Nathan Harness | Jane Russell

#3 Dean Lewington

2. Centre back

#3 Dean Lewington | Jane Russell

#34 Callum Tripp

3. Centre back

#34 Callum Tripp | Jane Russell

#5 Sam Sherring

4. Centre back

#5 Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

