New signing Emre Tezgel could make his MK Dons debut on Saturday after signing on loan from Stoke on transfer deadline day.

The teenager completed his move on Thursday, and is eligible to play in the game at Holker Street as Dons look to pick up three points against one of their play-off rivals.

We think there could also be changes in the defence, while Mike Williamson has plenty of options in the squad to rotate the midfield too.